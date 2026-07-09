28 dead in shoe factory fire in China

The fire broke out at around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Later, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged full efforts in search-and-rescue operations. He also said in an instruction that efforts must be made to identify the cause of the accident and hold those responsible strictly accountable.

It is reported that the Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a work team to the site to guide rescue efforts, while the provincial authorities of Fujian have mobilized resources to treat the injured and carry out on-site response efforts.

Earlier, China upgraded its emergency response to Typhoon Bavi.