27yo woman falls from window onto stroller with child in Kazakh child

According to the city’s police department, a criminal case has been opened.

Preliminary findings indicate that the 27-year-old woman jumped from the window of a 15th-floor apartment. She died as a result of the fall. Upon impact, she landed on a stroller carrying a two-year-old child. The child sustained fatal injuries, the statement said.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

The Ministry of Emergencies reported last May 60 cases of child falls from windows since the beginning of the year. Five children died at the scene and 55 were hospitalized with various traumas.

196 such cases were registered in 2024.