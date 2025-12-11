25,000 residents in Shymkent gain access to natural gas

“This year, approximately 11,000 residents in the Kyzylzhar-2, Akzhayik, and Turan neighborhoods gained access to clean drinking water. Thanks to sponsors, we also connected the Tekesu and Aykol settlements to the centralized water supply through a newly built 32-kilometer pipeline,” the mayor said.

In addition, approximately 13,000 residents in the Kyzylzhar-2, Akzhayik, Azat, Turan, and Kursay settlements now have access to reliable electricity. The Akzhar substation has been commissioned after construction delays since 2019.

“To address the region’s electricity shortage, we boosted the capacity of the Kazygurt substation, providing uninterrupted power to around 40,000 residents and industrial facilities,” Syzdykbekov noted.

Gas supply efforts have also been stepped up. Around 25,000 residents in the Zhuldyz, Zhalyn, Karabastau, Kyzylzhar-2, Dostyk, Altyntobe, Tassay, and Turan settlements are now connected to natural gas.

The mayor said that, using the mobile ‘Pergam’ unit, which identifies defects in gas networks, 67 faults had been fixed along 107 kilometers of pipelines.

As a result, 99.9% of residents have access to drinking water, 100% to electricity, and 98% to natural gas.

The mayor also emphasized that increasing the capacity of engineering networks is essential for attracting investment and developing industrial sites.

“Under the national project ‘Modernization of the Energy and Utility Sectors,’ the Kyzylsu substation, with an estimated cost of 26 billion tenge and financed by Ontustik Zharyk Transit, is set to be built,” Gabit Syzdykbekov said.

Creating a comfortable urban environment and ensuring public safety also depend on street lighting. By 2023, 2,028 of the city’s 6,714 streets were illuminated, and over the past two years, this number has grown 40-fold, with 4,686 streets now lit.

“All city streets will be fully illuminated, achieving 100 percent coverage by the yearend,” the akim concluded.

