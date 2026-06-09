25 Hilton and Marriott-level hotels to be built in Kazakhstan

Addressing the Government meeting, he noted attracting investments plays an important role in ensuring steady development and raising the competitiveness of the country’s tourism sector.

Among the developed investment projects are the Oi-Qaragai Mountain Resort in Almaty region worth 57 billion tenge, ASP Arena in Konaev sports and entertainment complex worth 11 billion tenge and PetroRetail PFS roadside service complex up to 2 billion tenge.

He emphasized 25 international-level hotels will be commissioned in Kazakhstan by 2027, including Hilton in Shymkent worth 17.5 billion tenge, Marriott in Konaev worth 28 billion tenge, and Zhibek Zholy resort and entertainment complex worth 53.3 billion tenge.

Earlier, he announced tourism contributed 630 billion tenge in tax revenues in 2025. Spending of foreign tourists reached 2.9 billion US dollars.