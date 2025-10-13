24.6 mln tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan

According to the ministry, a total of 24.6 million tons of grain have been harvested to date.

In addition to grain, farmers have harvested 2.1 million tons of oilseeds, 2.7 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 228.7 c/ha, and 3.6 million tons of vegetables yielding 307.9 c/ha.

The harvest also includes 431 thousand tons of cabbage with an average yield of 323.5 c/ha, 1,026.8 thousand tons of onions yielding 440.7 c/ha, and 374.3 thousand tons of carrots yielding 296.5 c/ha.

“The harvesting campaign is proceeding in an organized manner and within optimal agronomic timeframes,” the Ministry of Agriculture stated.

