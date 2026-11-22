The blaze erupted Saturday at around 4.30 pm local time (0930GMT) in the office building and warehouse of PT Fonusa Agung Mulia in the Pancatama Industrial Estate in Serang Regency's Cikande district, local English-language daily Jakarta Globe reported.

Firefighters battled remaining hotspots a day after the blaze tore through the building, and a search for dozens of missing workers was suspended overnight.

Search operations are scheduled to resume on Monday morning.

In a statement, the factory said that 24 of the 65 workers involved had returned home, four were receiving medical treatment, 29 remained missing and the whereabouts of another eight had yet to be confirmed.

"Search and evacuation operations inside the production building and offices will be carried out once cooling is completed and the site is declared safe by personnel," said Banten Regional Police Senior Commissioner Maruli Ahiles Hutapea, adding that authorities were coordinating with families and the company to verify employee whereabouts.

Flames spread rapidly across storage areas, destroying finished goods, raw materials and factory equipment before firefighters extinguished the main fire roughly 14 hours later. Joint crews remained on site Sunday to cool debris and douse smoldering embers.

Police transferred the body bags to the police postmortem unit for examination. Authorities also deployed a disaster victim identification team of forensic specialists, DNA experts and forensic dentists.

Authorities have not confirmed a final death toll pending forensic examination of the remains, nor have they announced what triggered the fire.

As written before, dozens unaccounted for following candy factory blaze in Indonesia.