23,000 kids with special needs live in Kazakh capital

Individual correctional and development programs have been developed for 5,800 children based on assessments by psychological, medical and pedagogical consultation services. Astana’s schools employ 414 special education teachers and 776 teacher assistants. Over the past two years, the number of inclusion support classrooms has increased by 28, reaching 85 citywide.

The number of specialized educational institutions in the capital has grown from 18 to 21 over the past five years. These include three special schools, three specialized preschool institutions and two rehabilitation centers.

Authorities are also placing greater emphasis on vocational training and future employment opportunities. This year, for the first time, 20 students with intellectual disabilities graduated from college with qualifications in baking and confectionery, while another 10 completed training in sewing professions.

In addition, 296 children participate in adaptive sports, music, dance, arts and other extracurricular programs through 11 supplementary education organizations across Astana’s six districts.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Commission on Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the Astana akimat. Participants reviewed access to specialized support services, staffing needs in schools and educational pathways for children with special needs.

Among the proposals was a review of college and university admission requirements for applicants with special educational needs, including reconsideration of the Unified National Testing (UNT) as a threshold requirement.

The meeting also focused on psychological support for teenagers and bullying prevention. City officials stressed that effective support requires close cooperation among parents, schools, psychologists and government agencies.

It was earlier reported, Kazakhstan will build 7 new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities.