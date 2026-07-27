2,300 tons of fish caught in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region in H1 2026

According to the regional Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management, 93% of the total catch came from the North Aral Sea.

"1,808 tons of fish products were exported to foreign countries. The bulk of exports included roach, perch, pike, and pike-perch. Processed exports mainly consisted of pike-perch fillets, minced fish, fish fillets, frozen fish, and fishmeal. The region currently has 11 fish processing plants, four of which hold veterinary registration numbers allowing exports to European Union countries," the department said.

This year, the region's fish farms plan to produce 2,765 tons of commercial fish. The number of such farms in the region has reached 80.

For comparison, Kazakhstan's Atyrau region caught 5,530 tons of fish since the beginning of the year, with 4,085 tons exported to neighboring countries.

Earlier, it was reported that 15.9 million tons of fodder had been prepared in Kazakhstan ahead of upcoming winter season.