23 seconds to bronze: Kazakh wrestler Aitmukhan shines in Tirana

Competing in the 97 kg weight division, Rizabek Aitmukhan faced India’s Jointy Kumar in the bronze medal bout. Rizabek secured a dominant victory, demonstrating technical superiority. He defeated his opponent 10-0 in just 23 seconds to take the bronze.

In the semifinals earlier, Rizabek lost to Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev, a two-time Olympic gold-medalist and five-time world champion. The score was 3-14.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan's first gold medals at this prestigious competition were secured by Laura Almaganbetova and Zeinep Bayanova.