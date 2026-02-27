23 seconds to bronze: Kazakh wrestler Aitmukhan shines in Tirana
15:49, 27 February 2026
Kazakhstan's Rizabek Aitmukhan claims bronze at the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series tournament in Tirana, Albania, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Astana City Hall.
Competing in the 97 kg weight division, Rizabek Aitmukhan faced India’s Jointy Kumar in the bronze medal bout. Rizabek secured a dominant victory, demonstrating technical superiority. He defeated his opponent 10-0 in just 23 seconds to take the bronze.
In the semifinals earlier, Rizabek lost to Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev, a two-time Olympic gold-medalist and five-time world champion. The score was 3-14.
Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan's first gold medals at this prestigious competition were secured by Laura Almaganbetova and Zeinep Bayanova.