23 injured in trams-bus collision in Warsaw

The accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT) on Solidarity Avenue near the Museum of Independence, on the stretch between Bank Square and the Old Town. Tram Line 4 ran into Bus Line 160, which then struck another tram on a technical run.

Police confirmed that 23 people were injured, including 17 taken to hospitals and six examined on site.

The crash caused major disruptions to road traffic and tram services. Several tram lines were diverted, and some road sections near the site were temporarily closed.

23 poszkodowanych po zderzeniu dwóch tramwajów i autobusu miejskiego przy placu Bankowym. 17 osób trafiło do szpitali, 6 zostało opatrzonych na miejscu. Trwa zabezpieczanie czarnych skrzynek z tramwajów, nadal są duże utrudnienia w ruchu w al. Solidarności. #Warszawa @RMF24pl pic.twitter.com/6JiI57dfFs — Przemysław Mzyk (@PrzemyslawMzyk) November 18, 2025

