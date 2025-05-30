Italy's Marche Polytechnic University to open its branch in Taldykorgan

“We have already prepared a campus, a programme, which will also be taught by Italian lecturers. By the way, they liked the region and nature,” the Minister said.

The Kazakh ministry is also holding talks with another two leading universities of Italy

“This is my alma mater, Sapienza University of Rome, and Polytechnic University of Milan, one of the leading universities in Italy. We have also had preliminary talks with the Polytechnic University of Turin, renowned for its industrial design program. Turin is the capital of automobile industry and industrial design,” the minister said.

In his words, Italian President is set to visit Kazakhstan in September, on the sidelines of which new agreements will be signed.

