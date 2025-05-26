22 personnel of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex honored with state awards and letters of appreciation

The awards also recognized the coverage of the military parade, which marked 80 years since the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel Managing Director Yerkezhan Kuntugan, senior technical producer at Akorda Zhenis Sagimbayev, senior cameraman at Akorda Murat Baigereyev, engineer in the TV and documentary projects section Saparakyn Shripkhan were among the awardees of the Medal for Distinguished Labor.

Presidential letters of appreciation were handed over to Jibek Joly/Silk Way program director Kamila Kamnazarova, correspondent Assylbek Toibekov, head of Broadcast Operations Dina Aimagambetova, producer Kuanysh Kozhabekov, head of the photo information service at Kazinform International News Agency Alina Tuleubayeva, senior cameraman Aikyn Beketayev, deputy head of the technical and production service Yessim Darkeyev, senior cameraman in the TV and documentary projects section Zamir Ubaidayev.

Head of the promotion and announcement service Abylaikhan Omirbayev, correspondent Tamerlan Tleubayev, producer Aidos Kyzdarbek, assistant producer Kenzhegul Moldash, video engineer Rakhat Mukazhanov, Kazinform Telegram channel editor Marzhan Sultumbayeva, senior cameraman Maksat Tasstenbekov, senior video engineer Asset Omarov, senor cameraman Kanat Yessebayev, cameraman Kozhabek Akhanov also received the letters of appreciation on behalf of the head of the Presidential Administration Office.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed over state awards to Ravil Cherdabayev and Serik Tokpanov.