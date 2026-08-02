22 EU leaders seek emergency response to Ceuta migration crisis

In a joint letter addressed to European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Irish Taoiseach, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, the leaders expressed "serious concern" over the recent developments at the EU's external border.

They said the recent ruling by Spain's Supreme Court had been exploited to encourage illegal crossings and abuse the EU's migration and asylum system. The signatories stressed that the bloc must prevent human smugglers from undermining the integrity of its external borders and avoid creating the impression that illegal entry into the EU could eventually lead to legal residence.

The leaders welcomed cooperation between Spain and Morocco, noting that many migrants who entered Ceuta illegally had already been returned. They expressed confidence that, with EU support, Spain would regain full control of the border.

The letter calls on the Irish presidency to urgently convene an extraordinary videoconference of EU interior ministers to assess the situation and agree on a common response. Proposed measures include the rapid deployment of available EU instruments, additional support for Spain, enhanced assistance from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), and a review of cooperation with Morocco.

The signatories also noted that no unauthorized secondary movements from Ceuta to other EU countries had been recorded. However, they reiterated their readiness to introduce or reinforce temporary internal border controls, if necessary, in line with EU law and the Schengen Borders Code, to address potential risks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Spain, offering assistance, including support through the European border agency Frontex.