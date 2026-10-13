EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attend Rectors’ Forum

    20:15, 13 October 2026

    Heads of higher education institutions from Kazakhstan and Belgium discussed the impact of artificial intelligence on education and research. Following the Rectors' Forum, the sides signed various agreements and memorandums, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attend Rectors’ Forum
    Photo: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attended the Rectors' Forum, held at the Alem.ai International Centre.

    The event brought together the heads of higher education institutions from Kazakhstan and Belgium. The Forum took the form of an interactive discussion on “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education and Scientific Research.”

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attend Rectors’ Forum
    Photo: Akorda

    Participants discussed in detail how artificial intelligence technologies are transforming higher education and modern science.

    Particular attention was given to Kazakhstan’s role as a regional hub connecting Europe and Asia and as a strategic platform for cooperation in education, research, and innovation.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attend Rectors’ Forum
    Photo: Akorda

    Special emphasis was placed on the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in academic and educational settings, including the impact of emerging technologies on teaching and learning processes.

    The Forum also addressed ways to expand partnerships between universities of Kazakhstan and Belgium, launch joint educational and research initiatives, promote academic mobility, and exchange expertise in the digital transformation of higher education.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attend Rectors’ Forum
    Photo: Akorda
    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attend Rectors’ Forum
    Photo: Akorda

    Following the Forum, a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between universities of the two countries.

    As written earlier, Kazakhstan and Belgium will expand cooperation in higher education and scientific research.

    Qazinform reported that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived on October 11 in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Belgium Education and Science Science and Research Kazakhstan and Europe Society Universities Science Akorda Presidential Residence Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All