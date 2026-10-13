President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attend Rectors’ Forum

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attended the Rectors' Forum, held at the Alem.ai International Centre.

The event brought together the heads of higher education institutions from Kazakhstan and Belgium. The Forum took the form of an interactive discussion on “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education and Scientific Research.”

Photo: Akorda

Participants discussed in detail how artificial intelligence technologies are transforming higher education and modern science.

Particular attention was given to Kazakhstan’s role as a regional hub connecting Europe and Asia and as a strategic platform for cooperation in education, research, and innovation.

Photo: Akorda

Special emphasis was placed on the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in academic and educational settings, including the impact of emerging technologies on teaching and learning processes.

The Forum also addressed ways to expand partnerships between universities of Kazakhstan and Belgium, launch joint educational and research initiatives, promote academic mobility, and exchange expertise in the digital transformation of higher education.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Following the Forum, a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between universities of the two countries.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan and Belgium will expand cooperation in higher education and scientific research.

Qazinform reported that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived on October 11 in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.