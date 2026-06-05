Held on the streets of Monte Carlo, the Formula 1 race attracts thousands of visitors each year and is widely regarded as one of Monaco’s most important economic events.

According to Monaco Grand Prix yacht charter operators, berths in Port Hercule are allocated months in advance and remain among the most sought-after assets during the race weekend. Prime trackside berths for large superyachts can exceed €210,000 in port fees alone, while total charter costs may range from €180,000 for a 40-metre yacht to more than €450,000 for a 60-metre superyacht experience.

Industry estimates show that yacht charter budgets for the Monaco Grand Prix can reach €1 million or more once berthing fees, hospitality services, catering, security and event planning costs are included.

Official ticket prices for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix show that premium Sunday grandstand seats cost up to €1,150 per person, while three-day packages reach €1,780. Children’s tickets in some grandstands are priced at up to €525.

Port Hercule is divided into several berthing zones, with the most desirable locations situated directly alongside the circuit. These positions offer uninterrupted views of the race and are frequently used for corporate hospitality and private entertainment during the event.

According to YachtCharterFleet, six of the largest charter yachts currently anchored in Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix represent more than 580 metres of combined yacht length.

While Formula 1 receives revenue from broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements and commercial partnerships, a substantial share of spending associated with the Monaco Grand Prix flows directly into Monaco’s economy through marina fees, accommodation, dining, hospitality services and luxury tourism.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled and removed from the 2026 Formula 1 schedule due to security concerns in the Middle East.