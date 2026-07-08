21 dead after landslide in NW China's Gansu
11:41, 8 July 2026
Rescue operations have been completed at the site of a landslide in Tanchang County, northwest China's Gansu Province, which left 21 people dead and seven injured, local authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The injured, who are being treated in local hospitals, are in stable condition, the Longnan municipal government said at a press conference.
The landslide struck Renzang Village of Nanhe Township in Longnan City at around 6:56 a.m. on Tuesday, trapping 33 people. Five people were rescued unscathed.
Multiple rescue teams, including emergency, fire and police personnel, were swiftly deployed to the scene in the wake of the disaster.
Earlier, Qazinform reported the boat tragedy leaves 20 dead, over 100 missing in DR Congo.