21 dead after landslide in NW China's Gansu

The injured, who are being treated in local hospitals, are in stable condition, the Longnan municipal government said at a press conference.

The landslide struck Renzang Village of Nanhe Township in Longnan City at around 6:56 a.m. on Tuesday, trapping 33 people. Five people were rescued unscathed.

Multiple rescue teams, including emergency, fire and police personnel, were swiftly deployed to the scene in the wake of the disaster.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the boat tragedy leaves 20 dead, over 100 missing in DR Congo.