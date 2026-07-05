DR Congo boat tragedy leaves 20 dead, over 100 missing

20 bodies were recovered so far, while over 100 passengers remain missing.

80 survivors were rescued by nearby fishermen.

The boat was carrying over 200 passengers and goods.

The accident happened between Ilebo and Sankuru.

Overloading is believed to be the main cause.

Francois Kabula, administrator of Ilebo territory, confirmed 20 bodies were recovered and 80 people survived. Search operations are difficult.