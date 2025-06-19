206 victims of Air India plane crash identified

Some 169 of the identified bodies have been handed over to their families, said the local government.

The mishap occurred on Thursday, when the plane crashed into the hostel complex shortly after takeoff.

Local media on Saturday reported that the death toll from the crash rose to 274 after salvage teams discovered more bodies in the wreckage, while Air India initially confirmed the deaths of 241 of the 242 passengers on board.

Only one passenger survived the crash, who jumped from the plane before impact.