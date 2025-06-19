EN
    206 victims of Air India plane crash identified

    09:38, 19 June 2025

    206 of the victims of Air India Flight 171's crash into a medical college hostel in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad last week were identified via DNA tests by Wednesday, according to Gujarat government, Anadolu Agency reports. 

    206 victims of Air India plane crash identified
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Some 169 of the identified bodies have been handed over to their families, said the local government.

    The mishap occurred on Thursday, when the plane crashed into the hostel complex shortly after takeoff.

    Local media on Saturday reported that the death toll from the crash rose to 274 after salvage teams discovered more bodies in the wreckage, while Air India initially confirmed the deaths of 241 of the 242 passengers on board.

    Only one passenger survived the crash, who jumped from the plane before impact.

