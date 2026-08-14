2026 World Nomad Games: Nomadic civilizations in global spotlight

Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Ministry said it is designed as a key intellectual event of the Games.

The conference aims to unite the global scientific community for the study of philosophy and traditions, culture and values, and modern aspects of nomadic civilization development.

It creates an international platform for academic dialogue and exchange of cutting-edge knowledge, strengthens cooperation between research centers worldwide, supports Kyrgyzstan’s policy of preserving and promoting nomadic heritage and advances nomadology as a modern interdisciplinary field.

Scholars, researchers, experts, and representatives of international organizations and universities are expected to take part in the event.

It will bring together delegates from about 30 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Turkiye, USA, UK, France, Japan, India, Germany, and more.

Those present will debate current issues in studying nomadic civilizations, expanding international scientific cooperation, developing joint research projects and academic exchanges and establishing new ties between global research centers.

Its opening ceremony will be held on September 3, 2026, at the Kurmanjan Datka Center for Nomadic Civilization in Ornok village, Issyk-Kul region.

As reports noted, Kyrgyzstan finalizes preparations for VI World Nomad Games.