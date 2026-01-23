EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev hands over State Flag to flag bearers of national Olympic and Paralympic teams

    17:41, 23 January 2026

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of the upcoming XXV Winter Olympic Games and XIV Winter Paralympic Games, which will gather world’s strongest athletes in Italy, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev hands over State Flag to flag bearers of national Olympic and Paralympic teams
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to him, around 40 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the Olympic Games, competing in 10 sports, with the majority making their debut at this prestigious event.

    Tokayev hands over State Flag to flag bearers of national Olympic and Paralympic teams
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Tokayev emphasized that the road to the Winter Olympics has been challenging. He noted that Kazakh athletes have already achieved remarkable success, winning 17 gold, 31 silver, and 21 bronze medals at international competitions.

    Tokayev hands over State Flag to flag bearers of national Olympic and Paralympic teams
    Photo credit: Akorda

    He stressed that high hopes are placed on the para-athletes, who have secured 10 quotas for the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games scheduled for early March.

    “Over the years of Independence, our athletes have repeatedly demonstrated their high professionalism, achieving victories at the Winter Olympic Games through tough competition. The names of Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokasheva, Elena Khrustaleva, Denis Ten, Yulia Galysheva, and many other Olympians are forever inscribed in the history of national sports. In honor of the achievements of our athletes on the world’s largest sporting arenas, the anthem has been played and the flag of our country has been raised many times. I believe that there are many more victories ahead,” said the President.

    Tokayev hands over State Flag to flag bearers of national Olympic and Paralympic teams
    Photo credit: Akorda

    “Becoming an Olympic champion is the dream of every athlete, and you are already one step away from that goal. As they say, "the trust of the country is a great responsibility." I am confident your efforts will be rewarded, and you will return with victory. Our entire nation will root for you. I wish you success and triumph! May our turquoise flag always fly high!” he concluded.

    The President handed over the State Flag to the national team members – Denis Nikisha, Ayaulym Amrenova, and para-athlete Yerbol Khamitov.

    Tokayev hands over State Flag to flag bearers of national Olympic and Paralympic teams
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier,  Nurlan Yesembayev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture, disclosed the athletes chosen as flag bearers at the 2026 Olympic Games.

    “Denis Nikisha, Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan in short track, along with Yana Khan, International-Class Master of Sports, will bear the Kazakh flag at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony,” he said.

    President of Kazakhstan Olympic Games 2026 Winter Olympics Kazakhstan Society Sport
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All