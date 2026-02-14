2026 Winter Olympics: Anastassiya Gorodko finishes 8th in women’s dual moguls

The two-time world championship bronze medalist Anastassiya Gorodo flew out of the track during the jump, while competing against American Jaelin Kauf in the quarter-final of the women’s dual moguls.

So, Gorodko wrapped up the freestyle skiing women’s dual moguls event with the eight-place finish.

Her teammates Yulia Galysheva failed to win Hinako Tomitaka of Japan in round of 16, and Ayaulym Amrenova lost to Jessica Linton of Canada in Round of 32.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.

International news outlets were stunned by the young athlete’s achievement, with many respected media organizations highlighting his breakthrough victory.