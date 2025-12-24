2026 Winter Olympic Games: Ticket purchase guide

Tickets for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games are sold exclusively online via the official Games platform and the IOC partner On Location.

Purchasing tickets through third-party platforms or private resellers does not guarantee access to competitions and may result in denied entry. Fans are therefore strongly advised to avoid unofficial sources.

Where and how to buy tickets

Tickets for individual sports sessions and ceremonies can be purchased through the Games’ official ticketing website, while packages that combine tickets with additional services are offered exclusively by On Location. No other platforms are authorized to sell Olympic tickets.

The purchase process requires mandatory registration. During the initial sales phase, access to the most sought-after tickets was determined through a lottery, which granted a 48-hour purchase window. Since spring 2025, tickets have been available through open sales on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket sales for the Paralympic Games were launched separately, with prices set at a significantly lower level.

Ticket prices: Examples and price ranges

The Games’ pricing policy is designed to be accessible to a wide audience. The minimum ticket price is €30, which allows entry to preliminary ice hockey matches. More than 20 percent of all tickets are priced under €40, while 57 percent cost less than €100.

The most affordable sports include curling (€40–150), biathlon (€50–200), and alpine skiing (€100–220). Short track speed skating tickets range from €150 to €450, while speed skating events are priced between €180 and €280. Freestyle skiing and snowboarding, among the most visually spectacular disciplines, cost between €50 and €440.

Figure skating is among the most expensive events on the Olympic program. Ticket prices range from €280 (Category C) to €1,200 for Category A seats at the gala exhibition. For main competition sessions, Category A tickets cost €650–750, while Category B tickets range from €450 to €550.

Ice hockey features the widest price range. Preliminary matches start at €30, semifinals and the bronze medal game range from €200 to €500, and tickets for the men’s final cost between €450 and €1,400.

The opening ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan is priced between €260 and €2,026, while the closing ceremony at the Verona Arena costs from €950 to €2,900.

Ticket types and seating categories

Tickets are sold for individual sessions rather than entire competition days, with most events offering multiple seating categories. Category A provides the best views at premium prices, while Category B offers a balanced mix of affordability and comfort.

Categories C and D are the most affordable and are usually located on upper tiers or in corner sections. Some sports also offer unassigned seating, which further reduces ticket prices.

Ticket format and venue access

Entry to all venues will be managed through the Milano Cortina 2026 mobile app, available from the end of 2025. Each ticket’s QR code will activate 24 hours before the session and be linked to the holder’s name, with no paper tickets issued.

Purchase limits

Each user can purchase up to 25 tickets during the entire sales period, with a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction. For ceremonies and the most in-demand events, the limit is four tickets per account. Ticket purchases are open to individuals aged 16 and older. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult, and those over four years old require a separate ticket.

Ticket resale

An official ticket resale platform will launch in December 2025, providing the only legal and secure way to resell tickets if plans change. Tickets will be listed at face value, with a service fee of around 5 percent applied.

On Location: Hospitality options

The hospitality program is designed for fans seeking enhanced services and guaranteed access to high-demand events. Package prices start at €150 and can exceed €10,000 for finals and ceremonies that include accommodation and transfers.

Benefits vary by package and can include tickets in designated seating categories, priority entry, access to hospitality lounges with catering, and, for premium packages, accommodation and transportation.

Organizers note that standard tickets are suitable for fans primarily focused on the sporting events and independent trip planning. Hospitality packages are best suited for finals, ceremonies, corporate groups, and spectators who value comfort, guaranteed access, and premium services.

