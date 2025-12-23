2026 Winter Olympic Games: Kazakhstan announces speed skating roster

According to official information, Kazakhstan will be represented by Yevgeniy Koshkin, Nadezhda Morozova, Arina Ilyachsehenko, Kristina Silaeva, and Elizaveta Golubeva.

It has also been clarified that the total number of distances these athletes will compete in is 12, rather than the previously reported 11.

Previously, two Kazakh figure skaters — Mikhail Shaidorov and Sofia Samodelkina — met the Olympic standard at the World Championships, securing two individual quotas in figure skating for the country. In addition, nine quotas were earned by domestic short track athletes, with the names selected by the coaching staff based on ranking results: Denis Nikisha, Abzal Azhgaliyev, Olga Tikhonova, and Yana Khan.

The XXV Winter Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, with over 3,500 athletes from 93 countries participating.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has secured four spots in short track for the 2026 Olympics.