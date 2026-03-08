2026 Paralympic Games: Team Kazakhstan schedule for March 8

Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yuriy Berezin are to compete in the para biathlon men's individual sitting event set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Astana time.

Their teammate Alexandr Gerlits is to via for a medal in the para biathlon men's individual standing event scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Astana time.

To note, on March 7, Yerbol Khamitov, Alexandr Gerlits, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yuriy Berezin completed their para-biathlon campaign in the men's sprint pursuit events, finishing eighth, 11th, 18th, and 25th, respectively.

Kazakhstan is represented by seven athletes in two sports – biathlon and cross-country skiing – at the ongoing Paralympic Winter Games.

The 14th Winter Paralympic Games Milano–Cortina 2026 will take place from March 6 till 15. A total of 79 medal events will be contested in para cross-country skiing, para biathlon, wheelchair curling, para snowboard, alpine skiing and para ice hockey.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan has released its seven-athlete roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games.