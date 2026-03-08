2026 Paralympic Games: Team Kazakhstan schedule for March 8
Kazakhstani athletes are to vie for medals in the biathlon events on day 2 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yuriy Berezin are to compete in the para biathlon men's individual sitting event set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Astana time.
Their teammate Alexandr Gerlits is to via for a medal in the para biathlon men's individual standing event scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Astana time.
To note, on March 7, Yerbol Khamitov, Alexandr Gerlits, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yuriy Berezin completed their para-biathlon campaign in the men's sprint pursuit events, finishing eighth, 11th, 18th, and 25th, respectively.
Kazakhstan is represented by seven athletes in two sports – biathlon and cross-country skiing – at the ongoing Paralympic Winter Games.
The 14th Winter Paralympic Games Milano–Cortina 2026 will take place from March 6 till 15. A total of 79 medal events will be contested in para cross-country skiing, para biathlon, wheelchair curling, para snowboard, alpine skiing and para ice hockey.
