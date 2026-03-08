EN
    2026 Paralympic Games: Team Kazakhstan schedule for March 8

    09:48, 8 March 2026

    Kazakhstani athletes are to vie for medals in the biathlon events on day 2 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Paralympic Training Center

    Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yuriy Berezin are to compete in the para biathlon men's individual sitting event set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Astana time.

    Their teammate Alexandr Gerlits is to via for a medal in the para biathlon men's individual standing event scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Astana time.

    To note, on March 7, Yerbol Khamitov, Alexandr Gerlits, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yuriy Berezin completed their para-biathlon campaign in the men's sprint pursuit events, finishing eighth, 11th, 18th, and 25th, respectively.

    Kazakhstan is represented by seven athletes in two sports – biathlon and cross-country skiing – at the ongoing Paralympic Winter Games.

    The 14th Winter Paralympic Games Milano–Cortina 2026 will take place from March 6 till 15. A total of 79 medal events will be contested in para cross-country skiing, para biathlon, wheelchair curling, para snowboard, alpine skiing and para ice hockey.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan has released its seven-athlete roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games.

