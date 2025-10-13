Three recipients share 2025 Nobel Prize in economics
15:46, 13 October 2025
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday decided to award the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt, Xinhua reports.
Earlier, it was reported that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize went to Maria Corina Machado, opposition leader in Venezuela, for her “tireless work for the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and for his fight for a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy”.