    Three recipients share 2025 Nobel Prize in economics

    15:46, 13 October 2025

    The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday decided to award the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt, Xinhua reports.

    Photo credit: x.com/@NobelPrize

    Earlier, it was reported that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize went to Maria Corina Machado, opposition leader in Venezuela, for her “tireless work for the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and for his fight for a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy”.

    Economy Nobel Prize World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
