    2025 Mare Nostrum Canet: Kazakh swimmer Adilbek Mussin claims two silver medals

    16:35, 26 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin hauled two silver medals in the final leg at the 2025 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour in Canet-en-Roussillon, France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    On day one at the 2025 Mare Nostrum Canet, Mussin settled for a runner-up finish in the men’s 100m butterfly event.

    Later, the Kazakhstani added another silver medal in the men’s 50m butterfly event.

