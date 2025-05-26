2025 Mare Nostrum Canet: Kazakh swimmer Adilbek Mussin claims two silver medals
16:35, 26 May 2025
Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin hauled two silver medals in the final leg at the 2025 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour in Canet-en-Roussillon, France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
On day one at the 2025 Mare Nostrum Canet, Mussin settled for a runner-up finish in the men’s 100m butterfly event.
Later, the Kazakhstani added another silver medal in the men’s 50m butterfly event.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s tennis players learn their spots in ATP Rankings.