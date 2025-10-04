2025 Kazakhstan Cup final: UEFA Conference League spot on the line
12:17, 4 October 2025
The 2025 Kazakhstan Cup final takes place today, October 4, in Kyzylorda, pitting Ordabasy of Shymkent against Tobol of Kostanay, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Sports.kz.
The winner will not only claim the national cup but will also secure a coveted spot in the second qualifying round of next season's Conference League.
The match starts at 7:00 P.M. Astana time and will be broadcast live on Qazsport TV Channel. An international Swiss referee team, led by Sven Wolfensberger, will officiate the high-stakes encounter.
As previously reported, FIFA unveils official match ball for 2026 World Cup.