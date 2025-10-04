2025 Kazakhstan Cup final: UEFA Conference League spot on the line

The winner will not only claim the national cup but will also secure a coveted spot in the second qualifying round of next season's Conference League.

The match starts at 7:00 P.M. Astana time and will be broadcast live on Qazsport TV Channel. An international Swiss referee team, led by Sven Wolfensberger, will officiate the high-stakes encounter.

As previously reported, FIFA unveils official match ball for 2026 World Cup.