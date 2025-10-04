EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    2025 Kazakhstan Cup final: UEFA Conference League spot on the line

    12:17, 4 October 2025

    The 2025 Kazakhstan Cup final takes place today, October 4, in Kyzylorda, pitting Ordabasy of Shymkent against Tobol of Kostanay, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan Cup
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Football Federation

    The winner will not only claim the national cup but will also secure a coveted spot in the second qualifying round of next season's Conference League.

    The match starts at 7:00 P.M. Astana time and will be broadcast live on Qazsport TV Channel. An international Swiss referee team, led by Sven Wolfensberger, will officiate the high-stakes encounter.

    As previously reported, FIFA unveils official match ball for 2026 World Cup.

    Football Sport Kazakhstan TV
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All