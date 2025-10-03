FIFA unveils official match ball for 2026 World Cup

The new ball is named Trionda, which can be translated from Spanish as "three waves." This name symbolizes the alliance of the three tournament host nations.

The design features the red, green, and blue colors of the host countries. Its surface is decorated with national symbols: a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico, and a star for the United States.

Trionda's functionality surpasses its visual design. It incorporates a dedicated 500Hz motion sensor that transmits precise, real-time data on the ball's movement, significantly aiding referees and the VAR system.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will co-host the final stage of the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in accordance with the decision of the FIFA Executive Committee's next meeting held on October 2.