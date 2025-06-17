2,000-seat cinema to be built in Oskemen
Several leisure and recreation facilities are set to be built in the East Kazakhstan region as part of broader efforts to develop border regions, remote rural communities, and promote tourism, Kazinform News Agency cites the East Kazakhstan Information Center.
With support from investors, complexes combining a cinema and fast-food outlets will be constructed in the border districts of Zaisan and Tarbagatai.
On the left bank of Oskemen, near the intersection of Yesenberlin and Kazybek Bi streets, a new cinema with 17 halls and a total capacity of up to 2,050 viewers is set to be built. It will feature advanced technologies including laser projection, a Dolby Atmos sound system, Euroseating chairs, and more.
With its large capacity, the cinema will offer viewers a diverse selection of films — from Kazakh productions and art-house movies to children’s films and blockbusters. The cinema will also boast halls in different formats. For instance, a dedicated hall is planned for Kazakh film debuts, with appearances by leading actors and directors.
For those who prefer a cozy and comfortable setting, premium halls will be offered, featuring service from a family restaurant located inside the cinema. Guests will be able to order food without leaving their seats, using a convenient mobile app. In addition, a parking lot and a landscaped park area will be created on the cinema grounds to ensure convenience and comfort for city residents.
