2,000-seat cinema to be built in Oskemen

With support from investors, complexes combining a cinema and fast-food outlets will be constructed in the border districts of Zaisan and Tarbagatai.

On the left bank of Oskemen, near the intersection of Yesenberlin and Kazybek Bi streets, a new cinema with 17 halls and a total capacity of up to 2,050 viewers is set to be built. It will feature advanced technologies including laser projection, a Dolby Atmos sound system, Euroseating chairs, and more.

Photo credit: The East Kazakhstan Information Center

With its large capacity, the cinema will offer viewers a diverse selection of films — from Kazakh productions and art-house movies to children’s films and blockbusters. The cinema will also boast halls in different formats. For instance, a dedicated hall is planned for Kazakh film debuts, with appearances by leading actors and directors.

For those who prefer a cozy and comfortable setting, premium halls will be offered, featuring service from a family restaurant located inside the cinema. Guests will be able to order food without leaving their seats, using a convenient mobile app. In addition, a parking lot and a landscaped park area will be created on the cinema grounds to ensure convenience and comfort for city residents.

Photo credit: The East Kazakhstan Information Center

