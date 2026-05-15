200 new mineral deposits discovered across China in 2025

The ministry said total investment in non-oil and gas geological exploration reached 25.25 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) in 2025, up 10% year on year. It marked the fifth consecutive year of growth in the sector.

Newly discovered deposits include gold, iron, coal and lithium resources, further strengthening the country's mineral resource reserves.

At the same time, exploration investment in strategic emerging minerals such as manganese, nickel and tin increased significantly, reflecting China's push to enhance self-sufficiency in critical mineral resources.

The ministry said China's geological exploration sector has developed a more diversified investment structure, with government funding and private capital working together to support exploration activities.

Authorities added that public-interest geological surveys and commercial exploration projects are now being advanced in a coordinated manner, forming a new exploration model featuring government guidance, market leadership and broad participation.

Earier, it was reported that China launched world’s first experiment with human artificial embryos in space.