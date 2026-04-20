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    200 homes destroyed, hundreds displaced after fire in Malaysia’s village

    10:26, 20 April 2026

    A fire in a village in Malaysia’s Sabah state today destroyed 200 homes and displaced hundreds of people, WAM reported.

    200 homes destroyed, hundreds displaced after fire in Malaysia’s village
    Photo credit: @WeatherMonitors / X

    Jimmy Lagung, Head of the Fire and Rescue Department in the Sandakan area, said authorities received a report of the fire at around 01:32 local time, noting that strong winds and the close proximity of houses contributed to its rapid spread.

    Malaysia’s official news agency Bernama reported that the fire broke out in a village built along a waterway, and that around 445 people have been displaced so far.

    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government is coordinating with Sabah state authorities to provide basic assistance and temporary resettlement for those affected.

    Earlier, it was reported that a fire erupted late on April 15 at the Viva Energy oil refinery in Corio, near Geelong in the state of Victoria, one of only two operating refineries in Australia.

    Malaysia Fires Incidents World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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