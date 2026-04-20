200 homes destroyed, hundreds displaced after fire in Malaysia’s village

Jimmy Lagung, Head of the Fire and Rescue Department in the Sandakan area, said authorities received a report of the fire at around 01:32 local time, noting that strong winds and the close proximity of houses contributed to its rapid spread.

This morning, around 200 homes are destroyed, with people displaced and many losing everything in a massive fire in the water village of Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, Sabah, Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/di6Umetskd — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 19, 2026

At least 200 homes have been destroyed after a massive fire tore through the water village of Kampung Bahagia in Malaysia pic.twitter.com/gxCAJH0Bbf — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) April 19, 2026

Malaysia’s official news agency Bernama reported that the fire broke out in a village built along a waterway, and that around 445 people have been displaced so far.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government is coordinating with Sabah state authorities to provide basic assistance and temporary resettlement for those affected.

Earlier, it was reported that a fire erupted late on April 15 at the Viva Energy oil refinery in Corio, near Geelong in the state of Victoria, one of only two operating refineries in Australia.