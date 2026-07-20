20-meter tree falls at soccer match in Japan, injuring seven

Two preschool girls sustained minor injuries, while five women aged between 30 and 40 were hurt, with conditions ranging from minor to serious, but none life-threatening.

Police said they received an emergency call at around 12:05 p.m. reporting that a tree, about 20 meters in height, had fallen and people were injured. The seven appeared to have been parents and children who had come to watch a match, according to the authorities.

Rain fell in Gotemba on Saturday night, but no rainfall was recorded in the city on Sunday. A parent said the soccer tournament wa scheduled to run for two days over the weekend.

Witnesses say they heard a cracking sound during the match before the tree fell to the ground. The scene was temporarily chaotic, with several ambulances arriving and a medical helicopter transporting one of the injured.

The sports ground, where the incident occurred, is part of a resort complex that also has a hotel, hot spring facilities and tennis courts.

Earlier, it was reported that massive fire destroyed 100+ homes in Norway, 400 were evacuated