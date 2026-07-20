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    20-meter tree falls at soccer match in Japan, injuring seven

    03:40, 20 July 2026

    Seven people were hospitalized after a tree fell onto a sports ground in Gotemba, Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture, during a soccer tournament among elementary school children on Sunday, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kyodo .

    20-meter tree falls at soccer match in Japan, injuring seven
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Two preschool girls sustained minor injuries, while five women aged between 30 and 40 were hurt, with conditions ranging from minor to serious, but none life-threatening.

    Police said they received an emergency call at around 12:05 p.m. reporting that a tree, about 20 meters in height, had fallen and people were injured. The seven appeared to have been parents and children who had come to watch a match, according to the authorities.

    Rain fell in Gotemba on Saturday night, but no rainfall was recorded in the city on Sunday. A parent said the soccer tournament wa scheduled to run for two days over the weekend.

    Witnesses say they heard a cracking sound during the match before the tree fell to the ground. The scene was temporarily chaotic, with several ambulances arriving and a medical helicopter transporting one of the injured.

    The sports ground, where the incident occurred,  is part of a resort complex that also has a hotel, hot spring facilities and tennis courts.

    Earlier, it was reported that massive fire destroyed 100+ homes in Norway, 400 were evacuated

    Japan Incidents World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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