20-meter State Flag unveiled in Karaganda

The flag was ceremonially carried by students from Karaganda universities together with prominent athletes from the region, including Olympian Danil Mussabayev, combat sambo world champion Niyethan Toleukhan and military freestyle wrestling world championship medalist Adil Ospanov.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

One of the event’s most notable moments was the joint rendition of the National Anthem by forum participants, the National Guard Ensemble and a vocal group from the Magzhan Zhumabayev Gymnasium.

Akim (governor) of the Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev extended his congratulations to residents on the occasion of the holiday.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

“The State Flag, Coat of Arms and Anthem are the foundation of our Independence and among the most important symbols of our statehood. Together with the Constitution, they serve as the interconnected foundations of our sovereignty and stable development. The Karaganda region is a sacred land where the traditions of productive work and the pursuit of high national ideals exist in harmony. Preserving social cohesion, fostering patriotism among young people and cultivating a strong sense of civic responsibility remain among our most important tasks. This work will continue consistently. May our Flag proudly fly beneath the peaceful skies of Kazakhstan, may the Coat of Arms symbolize the independence of our country, and may the Anthem fill our hearts with pride for our Motherland,” Bulekpayev said.

During the event, the akim awarded letters of appreciation to several citizens for their contributions to the region and active participation in public life. Those honored represented a range of fields, including education, science, healthcare, sports and law enforcement.

Speaking about the importance of state symbols, Olympian Danil Mussabayev said that seeing Kazakhstan’s flag raised and hearing the national anthem at international competitions always brings a special sense of pride.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

“When Kazakhstan’s State Flag is raised and our Anthem is played at international competitions, you feel a special pride in your country. Behind every victory stand the efforts of athletes and coaches, as well as the support of the state and fans. Respect for state symbols, love for the Motherland and responsibility for how you represent your country are important for each of us,” he said.

Many young people attended the forum. Aruzhan Nurtazina, a first-year student at Bolashak College, said it was her first time participating in an event of such scale.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

“The Day of State Symbols inspires pride in Kazakhstan. This holiday unites people and reminds us of the value of independence, peace and unity. For young people, it is also an opportunity to reflect on their responsibility for the country’s future,” she said.

In keeping with tradition, schoolchildren were inducted into the Zhas Ulan youth movement during the event.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

Thirty students took an oath and received the organization’s signature blue neckties.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

The forum concluded with a concert featuring regional artistic groups, representatives of ethnocultural associations, young performers and the National Guard Ensemble.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

A flag parade involving cadets of the Barimbek Beisenov Karaganda Academy was also held in the city square.

As it was reported, on June 4, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of State Symbols, honoring the National Emblem, Flag, and Anthem that were officially adopted 34 years ago as key attributes of independence, sovereignty, unity, and national identity.