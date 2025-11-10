2 mln ha of unused land returned to state ownership

The large-scale initiative to reclaim unused and illegally acquired agricultural lands for redistribution is being carried out under the directives of the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture successfully completed its land reclamation plan ahead of schedule.

The ministry reported that the work was carried out systematically at the national, regional, and district levels, with a national commission for land redistribution and regional interdepartmental working groups established to ensure proper oversight.

Inspections encompassed 2.2 million ha, leading to 1,286 orders affecting 1.8 million ha. Legal proceedings are ongoing for 281.4 thousand ha, while 464.7 thousand ha of previously unused land have already started being developed by the land users themselves.

A total of 704.7 thousand ha of the reclaimed lands have already been transferred to the population, with 176.6 thousand ha designated as public pastures and 528.1 thousand ha allocated through competitions among agricultural producers.

The Jer Amanaty commissions, together with the Amanat party, ensured the process was transparent and that the public could actively participate.

