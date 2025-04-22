4 killed in overturned vehicle crash in Almaty region

An investigation into the accident has been launched, the police department of Almaty region noted.

A crash occurred on April 21 at km 86 of Almaty-Bishkek highway after a 22-year-old driver of Land Rover Range Rover had lost control of the vehicle and it rolled upside down. As a result of the accident, the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died on spot, another passenger died in hospital, said the police department.

