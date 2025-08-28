2 Kazakh judokas to vie for gold at World Judo Cadets Championships

Yernur Batyrgali (60 kg) defeated Dilshod Karimov of Uzbekistan in the semifinals and will face Loiq Kudbudinov of Tajikistan in the gold medal bout.

Mukhammedali Zhylkaidar (66 kg) will also contend for gold after defeating Russia’s Muslim Kotiev in the semifinals. In the final, he will face another Russian judoka, Rakhim Khamkhoev.

In the same division, Rolan Kairgali will contest for bronze against Anes Mati of Canada.

As reported earlier, Kazakh Arman Myssa has bagged a bronze medal at the World Judo Cadets Championships.