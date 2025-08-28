EN
    2 Kazakh judokas to vie for gold at World Judo Cadets Championships

    18:32, 28 August 2025

    Three Kazakh judokas reached the final stage at the ongoing World Judo Cadets Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Yernur Batyrgali (60 kg) defeated Dilshod Karimov of Uzbekistan in the semifinals and will face Loiq Kudbudinov of Tajikistan in the gold medal bout.

    Mukhammedali Zhylkaidar (66 kg) will also contend for gold after defeating Russia’s Muslim Kotiev in the semifinals. In the final, he will face another Russian judoka, Rakhim Khamkhoev.

    In the same division, Rolan Kairgali will contest for bronze against Anes Mati of Canada.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh Arman Myssa has bagged a bronze medal at the World Judo Cadets Championships.

    Judo Sport Bulgaria
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
