2 Kazakh futsal clubs break into Europe’s top 10

In the updated ranking, two Kazakh teams feature in the top 10, with Almaty’s Kairat placed third on 402 points, behind Spain’s Palma (622) and Portugal’s Sporting (513).

Palma, three-time and reigning UEFA Futsal Champions League winner, are followed by Sporting, who has won the title twice. Kairat has also lifted Europe’s top club trophy twice — in 2013 and 2015, when it was still known as the UEFA Cup — and are 21-time champions of Kazakhstan.

Semey occupies 10th place in the new UEFA ranking with 184 points and, despite their short history, have already won the Kazakh title — taking it from Kairat for the first time — and reached the elite round of the UEFA Champions League.

Spain’s Cartagena, Portugal’s Benfica, France’s Etoile, Latvia’s Riga, Belgium’s Anderlecht and Spain’s Barcelona occupy places four to nine in the ranking.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh archers have reached three finals at the Asia Cup 2026 in Thailand.