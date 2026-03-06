2 Indian Air Force pilots killed in fighter jet crash

The two-seater fighter jet had crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district while on a training mission.

It took off on Thursday evening from Assam's Jorhat airbase.

IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/zUtfUJ2ewr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 6, 2026

Previously, it was reported a fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at the Dubai Air Show on November 21, resulting in the pilot's death.