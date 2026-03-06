EN
    2 Indian Air Force pilots killed in fighter jet crash

    10:10, 6 March 2026

    Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed when the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet they were flying crashed in the country's northeastern state of Assam on Thursday night, the IAF confirmed on Friday, Xinhua reports. 

    2 Indian Air Force pilots killed in fighter jet crash
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The two-seater fighter jet had crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district while on a training mission.

    It took off on Thursday evening from Assam's Jorhat airbase.

    Previously, it was reported a fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at the Dubai Air Show on November 21, resulting in the pilot's death. 

