Indian Air Force's fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot dead
A fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at the ongoing Dubai Air Show on Friday, resulting in the pilot's death, confirmed the IAF in a post on the social media platform X, Xinhua reports.
An inquiry was ordered to investigate the cause of the mishap involving a Tejas aircraft, according to the IAF.
The Dubai Air Show, a biennial show, began on Nov. 17 at the Al Maktoum Airbase in the United Arab Emirates. The IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas fighter jets participated in the event.
