    Indian Air Force's fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot dead

    18:53, 21 November 2025

    A fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at the ongoing Dubai Air Show on Friday, resulting in the pilot's death, confirmed the IAF in a post on the social media platform X, Xinhua reports.

    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @soum_speaks / X

    An inquiry was ordered to investigate the cause of the mishap involving a Tejas aircraft, according to the IAF.

    The Dubai Air Show, a biennial show, began on Nov. 17 at the Al Maktoum Airbase in the United Arab Emirates. The IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas fighter jets participated in the event. 

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Turkish firefighting plane crashed in Croatia, pilot dead.

