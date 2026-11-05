2 dead, 6 missing after trekking group disappears in Indian Himalayas

The bodies of a man and a woman were found Tuesday near Kedar Kharak, at an altitude of about 4,000 meters, along the Kedartal trekking route. Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain confirmed the recovery, saying the identities of the deceased had yet to be established.

A joint team from the State Disaster Response Force and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering located the bodies during a search operation. The search operation was suspended at around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to difficult conditions, and rescuers returned to their base camp.

Search operations were scheduled to resume Wednesday, with additional personnel, supplies and life-support equipment being sent to the area. Authorities have also prepared an alternative helipad near the site to support rescue efforts and the evacuation of the bodies to Harsil.

The group set out on October 27 and was expected to return by October 29 but failed to do so, prompting a search operation. Rescuers have faced heavy snowfall, poor visibility and challenging high-altitude conditions.

Authorities have yet to confirm the fate of the six people still missing.

Earlier, it was reported that all six people, including the pilot, aboard a helicopter that crashed in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand were killed.