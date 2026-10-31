All six aboard helicopter killed in Indian Uttarakhand crash

The helicopter crashed near Chayee village close to Joshimath in Chamoli district, about 290 km northeast of Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.

All six individuals on board the helicopter -- the pilot and five passengers -- have died in the accident, said Chief Executive Officer of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, Prateek Jain, on Friday.

Photo credit: ANI

First video of the helicopter crash. 🚨 A helicopter returning from Badrinath to Dehradun crashed. It crashed into a hill in Marwari, below Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Six people were on board. The helicopter had five passengers, including a pilot. Who gave permission to fly in such bad weather? — Hit Janta 🪳 (@HCP_2026) October 30, 2026

According to officials, the helicopter took off from Badrinath, a Hindu pilgrimage town, around 1:14 p.m. local time amid snowfall and lost contact near the Hathi Parvat area.

"A detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident, and based on those findings, a decision will be made regarding how shuttle and charter operations will proceed for the remainder of the season," Jain said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. Dhami has also directed the officials to conduct a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident.