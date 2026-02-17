2 dead, 3 critically injured in ice rink shooting in Rhode Island

The suspected gunman died, it appears by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after opening fire, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said at a news conference on Monday.

“It appears that this was a targeted event; that it may be a family dispute,” Goncalves added, without providing more details about the suspect or the victims.

Authorities said the first emergency call reporting the shooting was received at 2:28pm local time (19:28 GMT), adding that investigators are still working to piece together the events leading up to the attack.

Several shots were heard at the Dennis M Lynch Arena before spectators at the hockey match and student athletes began reacting, dropping to the floor to take cover, looking for shelter, and eventually fleeing towards the exits.

#ÚltimaHora | Nuevos detalles del tiroteo en el Dennis M. Lynch Arena en Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Medios locales reportan que el presunto atacante habría actuado de forma intencional contra familiares durante el partido de hockey investigan el caso como posible ataque selectivo pic.twitter.com/oIzBMNBHy8 — LaChispaMx (@LaChispaMX) February 17, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported a high-profile incident in Canada. In the town of Tumbler Ridge in the province of British Columbia, a shooting at a secondary school left ten people dead, including the suspected attacker.