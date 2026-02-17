2 dead, 3 critically injured in ice rink shooting in Rhode Island
At least two people have been killed, and three others are in critical condition after a mass shooting at a high school ice hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Al Jazeera reported.
The suspected gunman died, it appears by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after opening fire, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said at a news conference on Monday.
“It appears that this was a targeted event; that it may be a family dispute,” Goncalves added, without providing more details about the suspect or the victims.
Authorities said the first emergency call reporting the shooting was received at 2:28pm local time (19:28 GMT), adding that investigators are still working to piece together the events leading up to the attack.
Several shots were heard at the Dennis M Lynch Arena before spectators at the hockey match and student athletes began reacting, dropping to the floor to take cover, looking for shelter, and eventually fleeing towards the exits.
#ÚltimaHora | Nuevos detalles del tiroteo en el Dennis M. Lynch Arena en Pawtucket, Rhode Island— LaChispaMx (@LaChispaMX) February 17, 2026
Medios locales reportan que el presunto atacante habría actuado de forma intencional contra familiares durante el partido de hockey investigan el caso como posible ataque selectivo pic.twitter.com/oIzBMNBHy8
