1st Kazakhstan-Malaysia University Forum highlights over 80 cooperation agreements

Speaking at the forum, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek highlighted the institutional foundation that has been established for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia in higher education.

Currently, more than 80 cooperation agreements have been concluded between over 40 Kazakhstani and more than 30 Malaysian universities. This year, more than 50 Kazakhstani students participated in academic mobility programs at Malaysian universities. Malaysian specialists are also being involved in educational and research activities at higher education institutions in Kazakhstan.

Nurbek emphasized that inter-university cooperation should focus not only on signing memorandums but also on achieving concrete results. Priority areas include joint research projects, the development of educational programs, expanded academic exchanges for students and faculty, and cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, engineering, innovation and the development of highly qualified human capital.

The Kazakhstani side at the forum was represented by Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Satbayev University, Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation, Kazakh National University of Sport, Auezov South Kazakhstan University, Nazarbayev University, Maqsut Narikbayev University, Astana IT University, SDU University and Almaty Management University.

The Malaysian delegation included representatives of Education Malaysia Global Services, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), the Malaysian Qualifications Agency, Universiti Kuala Lumpur, IMU University, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris and Universiti Malaya-Wales, among other higher education institutions and organizations.

As part of the forum, several cooperation documents were signed to further expand ties between higher education organizations in Kazakhstan and Malaysia. Among them were agreements between the National Center for Higher Education Development and Education Malaysia Global Services, as well as between Almaty Management University and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS).

During the Malaysian delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan, Malaysian Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abdul Kadir also delivered a lecture at Gumilyov Eurasian National University, addended by university officials, faculty members and students. Zambry Abdul Kadir was also awarded the title of honorary professor of the university.

The Malaysian delegation subsequently visited the Kazakh National University of Sport, where its members were briefed on the university’s activities. The sides then discussed prospects for further developing cooperation between higher education institutions in the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Fufeng Group would cooperate with Kazakhstan's universities and research centers.