1st Deputy Secretary of Kazakh Security Council named

Born in 1966 in Almaty region, Zhaksylykov graduated from the Konayev Almaty Higher Combined Arms Command School, Frunze Military Academy, higher academic courses at the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

In 1987 and 2006, he serves in different positions from a squad commander to a formation commander of the internal troops of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2006 and 2007 he was the deputy commander of the internal troops of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2007 and 2008, he was the first deputy commander of the internal troops – chief of the General Staff of the internal troops of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In September 2008, he was appointed the commander of the internal troops of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In January 2013, he was named the commander-in-chief of the internal troops of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2014 and 2021, he was the commander-in-chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

In September 2021, he was appointed as the deputy interior minister of Kazakhstan.

In January 2022, he was named the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

In April 2023, he was reappointed as the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

On June 8, the Head of State relieved him of his duties as the Kazakh Defense Minister and appointed Dauren Kossanov as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.