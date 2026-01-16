191 measles cases recorded in Zhambyl region over past 2 weeks

Most cases up to 155, were confirmed in the city of Taraz.

The surge in measles cases was reported since January 1, 2026. Over 80% of all cases were reported among children under 14.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department, 43 cases were detected in babies under one year old, 42 among one‑year‑olds, and 54 cases in the two‑to‑five age group. The majority of infections were detected in Taraz — 155 cases, or 81% of the total. Other districts reported between one and 14 cases.

Most of those infected were unvaccinated. The main reasons are refusal of vaccination — 33%, medical exemptions — 15% and children not yet reaching vaccination age — 22%.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection transmitted through airborne droplets. It can spread even after brief contact in crowded places.

One patient can infect up to 20 people without immunity. The virus can survive indoors for up to an hour, meaning the risk of infection remains even after the patient leaves.

The illness begins with a sudden fever of 38–40°C, accompanied by a runny nose, cough, conjunctivitis, and severe weakness. A few days later, a characteristic rash appears, spreading from the head to the torso and limbs. Doctors warn that adults tend to experience more severe forms of the disease than children.

Measles can lead to pneumonia, otitis, seizures, and damage to the central nervous system, including encephalitis. In rare cases, it causes measles panencephalitis and long‑term immune suppression.

There is no specific treatment for measles. The only effective way of protection is vaccination. Under the National Immunization Schedule, routine vaccinations are given at one year and six years of age. Due to rising cases, additional vaccinations have been carried out in Zhambyl region since December 2025.

Currently, unvaccinated children aged 9–10 months, as well as children and adolescents aged 2–18 years, are being immunized. To date, about 4,000 children have received the measles vaccine.

Doctors remind parents that vaccination provides immunity in 97–98% of cases and protects for 20–25 years, urging families not to refuse preventive immunizations and to follow safety measures.

Last year, nearly 2,800 people in Kazakhstan contracted measles.

