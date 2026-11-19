The whales came ashore at the northern end of the beach, also known as Te Oneroa-a-Tohe, according to Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

New Zealand’s Department of Conservation (DOC) said it was working alongside local Māori tribes and that the surviving whales remained in poor health.

“The situation remains dynamic, and assessments are ongoing,” said Laree Furniss, DOC operations manager in Kaitaia.

Furniss said the immediate priority was the welfare of the five surviving whales, while specialists assessed the most appropriate response.

The stranded whales varied in age and size and were estimated to weigh between 7 and 10 metric tons each, the broadcaster said.

Authorities restricted public access to part of the beach, urging people to stay away to avoid disturbing the whales and allow rescue teams to work safely.

Earlier, it was reported that twelve pygmy killer whales had been found dead after a mass stranding on New Zealand's North Island.