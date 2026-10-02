Twelve pygmy killer whales found dead after mass stranding in New Zealand

According to conservation officials, 15 pygmy killer whales stranded along Ninety Mile Beach in the Far North District on Thursday, prompting a rescue operation involving officials and volunteers.

The whales were spread across several kilometers of coastline, while rough sea conditions, strong tides, waves and fading daylight complicated rescue efforts.

Joel Lauterbach, a conservation official, said challenging conditions persisted on Friday as authorities continued their response and began arrangements to bury the dead animals.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the stranding and gather information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Pygmy killer whales are a relatively rare species in New Zealand waters. Conservation authorities noted that a similar stranding occurred in 2018, when 12 whales became stranded. Although eight were returned to calmer waters, only one survived after being refloated.

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