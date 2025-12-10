Death toll rises to 12 in south China residential building fire

Earlier local authorities said eight people were killed in the fire.

The blaze erupted at 9:21 p.m. in the city's Chaonan District and was extinguished by around 10 p.m., according to the district's fire department in the early hours of Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations show the building was a four-story self-built concrete structure, with about 150 square meters affected by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

