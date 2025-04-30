50 Kazakhstani companies present their potential at 1st CIS Regions Forum

Vice Minister of Trade Zhanel Kushukova headed the Kazakh delegation.

Addressing those present, the Vice Minister said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to interregional cooperation as one of the key mechanisms for sustainable intra-CIS development.

Representatives of the akimats of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions and Astana city, and some 50 Kazakhstani companies attended the forum.

Multiple panel sessions on the role of regions in the development of economic cooperation of CIS member states, development of international ties between the regions, in particular, in education, culture, tourism and an extraordinary session of the Council of the heads of CIS chambers were held as part of the forum.

Following the forum, the akimats signed three documents on cooperation and established ties between the CIS business communities.