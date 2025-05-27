189 Kazakh nationals awarded Bolashak Presidential Scholarship

The Commission took a decision to award Bolashak Presidential Scholarship to 189 nationals of Kazakhstan.

The winners were selected based on the results of a comprehensive testing and personal interviews.

164 applicants will study under the master’s degree programs, 10 scholarship winners will pursue doctoral studies and 15 will undergo professional training at the world’s best universities and centers.

73% of the scholarship winners chose natural sciences and engineering majors, and 27% will study social sciences and humanities.

The meeting also discussed the issue of training personnel for nuclear energy sector.

Following the meeting, Erlan Karin set a task to the Commission to further improve the Bolashak Scholarship Program.